Netanyahu promises 5,400 housing units in Judea and Samaria

The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria will convene next Sunday to approve the construction of 5,400 new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the directive to approve the construction was given by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The meeting, which has already been postponed several times, is now set for October 12.

