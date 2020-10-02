Senator Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

US Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days,” Lee said in a statement.

