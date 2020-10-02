17:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Orit Farkash Hacohen will be the new Tourism Minister Blue and White Chairman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to appoint Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen to the role of Tourism Minister. Additionally, Minister Michael Biton will assume, in addition to his current role, the responsibilities of the Minister for Strategic Affairs. Minister Farkash will resign from her MK position thereby allowing MK Hila Shay Vasan to keep her appointment. ► ◄ Last Briefs