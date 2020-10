16:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 5,400 new housing units for Judea and Samaria The High Planning Commission will meet on Monday to approve construction of 5,400 housing units in Judea and Samaria, including 350 in Beit El. ► ◄ Last Briefs