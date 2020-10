16:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 1,237 IDF soldiers and civilian employes sick with COVID-19 1,237 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and but only two of them are in serious condition. 12,700 IDF soldiers and civilian employees are in insolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs