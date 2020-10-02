'Black flag waves above Knesset'

Labor party Knesset member Meirav MIchaeli has praised the resignation of Assaf Zamir (Blue and White) from the government.

"While a black flag waves over the decisions of the Knesset and the activities of the government serve an indicted prime minister, I praise my friend Assaf Zamir on his resignation from the government and his return to the Knesset.

"I call upon the rest of my friends in the government to join him."