Head of coalition to Blue and White: 'Return to your senses or resign'

Chairman of the government coalition Miki Zohar (Likud) addressed the Blue and White ministers following the resignation of Tourism MInister Assaf Zamir with the following statement:

"Instead of supporting the prime minister in the struggle against a lethal virus, Blue and White continue to undermine the government and to bring instability to the coalition.

"I recommend to Blue and White to return to your senses or follow in the footsteps of Zamir and allow the Likud to lead."