16:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Lapid: Zamir laid out a serious indictment Leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid, reacts to the resignation of Minister Asaf Zamir: "Asaf Zamir didn't only resign, he laid out a serious indictment before all those who remain in the government a minute longer and continue to keep Netanyahu in power. Gantz and Ashkenazi - you are not serving the State of Israel, you are serving Netanyahu. It's time to resign."