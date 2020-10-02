Governor of New Jersey wishes President Trump and wife speedy recovery

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy have released the following statement in the wake of President Trump and his wife testing positive for the coronavirus:

"Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy and complete return to good health. If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it's that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus.



"The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested."