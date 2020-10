15:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 ANALYSIS: The real new Middle East reality The Middle East has undergone a massive realignment, dividing the region up into two camps - one allied with the West, the other led by Iran. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs