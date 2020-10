14:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Isn't Sukkot supposed to be happy? Read more If Sukkot is the Festival of Happiness, why do we read on Megilat Kohelet, which seems to be a very depressing book? ► ◄ Last Briefs