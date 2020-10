13:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 David Friedman: Sovereignty plan won't be coming in near future Read more US never pushed Israel to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria, says Friedman; notes Biden's criticism of Israeli construction in J'lem. ► ◄ Last Briefs