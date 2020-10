12:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Office of the Chief Rabbi What do Abraham and an etrog have in common? Read more The Chief Rabbi’s D’var Torah for Sukkot: Abraham the Patriarch symbolizes the fruit that never falls off the tree. ► ◄ Last Briefs