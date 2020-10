12:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Grenade found in Pardes Hanna garbage canister A grenade has been found in a street garbage container in Pardes Hanna. Sappers have been sent to deal with it. ► ◄ Last Briefs