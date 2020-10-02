MK Smotrich: I am praying for Rabbi Kanievsky's recovery

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier today.

"I, along with the entire Jewish People, am praying for the full recovery of Hagaon Harav Shemaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam Kanievsky," Smotrich said. "May he have a long and good life, together with all the other sick among the Jewish People."