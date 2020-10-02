|
11:45
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion: I'm praying for recovery of R' Chaim Kanievsky
Jerusalem's mayor Moshe Lion has sent his best wishes for a swift recovery from coronavirus to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who was diagnosed just a few hours ago.
"Together with all other Jews, I am praying for the swift recovery of Maran Sar HaTorah [ed. - the Prince of Torah] Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a. During our festival prayers we will also be praying for the rabbi: Rabbi Shemaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam, for a long and healthy life."
Last Briefs