Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion: I'm praying for recovery of R' Chaim Kanievsky

Jerusalem's mayor Moshe Lion has sent his best wishes for a swift recovery from coronavirus to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who was diagnosed just a few hours ago.

"Together with all other Jews, I am praying for the swift recovery of Maran Sar HaTorah [ed. - the Prince of Torah] Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a. During our festival prayers we will also be praying for the rabbi: Rabbi Shemaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam, for a long and healthy life."