Minister Miri Regev: I'm praying for Rabbi Kanievsky's recovery

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) has sent her best wishes for a swift recovery from coronavirus to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who was diagnosed just a few hours ago. The rabbi is 92 years old and not in the best of health.

"Together with all the Jewish People, I am praying from the depths of my heart for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky," Regev said. "May God send him a speedy recovery along with all the other sick among the Jewish People, Amen."