11:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Breaking: Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky has contracted coronavirus Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky has contracted the coronavirus. The rabbi is considered the leading rabbi in the haredi-Lithuanian world, and at the age of 92, he is at high risk for complications from the disease.