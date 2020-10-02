Trump diagnosis expected to cause share prices to drop when trading opens

News of President’s coronavirus diagnosis, just a month before the presidential election, has shaken the US stock markets, which are now expected to drop sharply when trading begins later today (Friday in the US).

Stock market futures show that all three of America’s main indexes - the Dow Jones, the S&P and the Nasdaq - are set to drop by at least 1.5% each, the BBC reports.

The Dow Jones could drop by nearly 500 points, the technology-heavy Nasdaq is set to tumble by 2% while the S&P 500 is on course to fall 1.7%.

"It is prime time now for [the] US election," said Jingyi Pan, a senior market strategist at IG Group. "Should the president be absent during this period, that could mean even more complications with the election."