Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Study: 1/2 those who lose sense of smell/taste have no other virus symptoms
A study by University College London of 590 people with mild coronavirus symptoms and who lost their sense of smell or taste earlier in the year found 80% had coronavirus antibodies, the BBC reports.
Of those people with antibodies, 40% had no other symptoms.
Loss of smell and/or taste were added to the official list of coronavirus symptoms in mid-May, but cough and fever are still widely seen as the main signs that someone has contracted the disease.
