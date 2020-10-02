Chinese state newspaper editor: Trump 'paid the price for his gamble'

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times newspaper, stated today that US President Donald Trump and the First Lady have "paid the price for his gamble to play down" the coronavirus pandemic and that this may also "negatively affect" his campaign.

"President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US' pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his re-election," he wrote on Twitter.