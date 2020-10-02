|
10:02
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
CNN: Trump didn't immediately self-isolate after aide diagnosed with virus
According to Kaitlan Collines, CNN's White House Correspondent, President Trump failed to self-isolate immediately after finding out that one of his aides had contracted the coronavirus:
"I’m told a small group of officials were aware Thursday a.m. that Hope Hicks had tested positive. Despite that, President Trump traveled to New Jersey for a fundraiser and his press secretary held a briefing."
