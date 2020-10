09:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 "There was only one Abraham" - in memory of Rav Avraham Shapira Read more Erev Sukkot is the yahrzeit of the Torah Gaon, intrepid Chief Rabbi and head of Merkaz Harav Yeshiva, A glimpse into the life of a tzaddik. ► ◄ Last Briefs