News BriefsTishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Expert: Trump has 7 - 18% risk of dying from coronavirus
According to Australian coronavirus expert Dr. Norman Swan, the mortality rate from coronavirus for someone of the age of President Trump is between five and twelve percent, The Guardian reports.
Trump and First Lady Melania received a positive diagnosis for the virus a few hours ago.
Dr. Swan noted, however, that since Trump is obese, his risk of dying from the disease is 40% greater, rising to between seven and eighteen percent.
