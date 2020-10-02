New research: Mosquitoes can't transmit coronavirus

A mosquito that bites a person with COVID-19 cannot pass the coronavirus infection to its next victim, according to a study by researchers from U.S. Department of Agriculture and Kansas State University, reported by Reuters.

Mosquitoes are known disease carriers for a number of potentially deadly viruses, among them West Nile virus and Zika. However, in laboratory experiments, researchers allowed several species of disease-carrying mosquitoes, plus some other biting insects, to feed on blood spiked with the novel coronavirus. They found that the virus was unable to survive and replicate itself in any of the insects, and concluded that "Biting insects do not pose a risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to humans or animals."