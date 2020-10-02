|
09:09
Reported
Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
VP Pence sends best wishes for recovery to Pres. Trump, First Lady
Following news of the coronavirus diagnosis of US President Trump and the First Lady, Vice-President Mike Pence tweeted the following message:
Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.
