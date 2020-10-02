|
Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Suspect arrested in last night's ramming attack at illegal Tel Aviv protest
Police have arrested a suspect in the ramming attempt at last night's demonstration in Tel Aviv.
A left-wing demonstrator was hit by a vehicle during the protest and the driver then fled. The protest was rendered illegal by new government rules restricting protests, but more than a thousand people still turned up, with no evidence of strict police enforcement of the regulations.
The suspect will appear at a hearing later today for an extension of his remand.
