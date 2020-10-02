|
Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Trump: First Lady and I are going into quarantine
US President Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump would go into quarantine until they receive the result of their coronavirus test.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote.
