News BriefsTishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Trump: I will not agree to changes in debate rules
US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he would not agree to any rule changes for the second and third presidential debates, NBC News reported.
"Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" he tweeted, a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it planned on adding "additional structure" to the future debates.
