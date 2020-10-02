|
04:44
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
Lebanon seeks arrests over Beirut explosion
Lebanon has asked Interpol to issue arrest warrants for the Russian captain and owner of the ship that brought the explosive material that detonated at Beirut port in August, killing nearly 200 people, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing state media.
About two months after the explosion that injured thousands and ravaged the Lebanese capital, questions remain about why and how the cargo was abandoned in Beirut.
