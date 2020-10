02:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Brazil registers 36,157 new coronavirus cases Brazil registered 728 coronavirus deaths and 36,157 new cases over the last 24 hours, the local health ministry said on Thursday evening. Brazil has registered 144,680 total coronavirus deaths and 4,847,092 total confirmed cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs