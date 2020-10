02:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Sukkah built in Dubai Read more Sukkah built in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai ahead of the Sukkot holiday which begins at sundown on Friday. ► ◄ Last Briefs