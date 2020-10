02:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 How lucky we are to be outdoors! Read more First, we had to daven outside. We had to meet our grandkids outside. Now we are in our Sukkah outside - where it's supposed to be! ► ◄ Last Briefs