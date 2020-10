01:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20 How to make Aliyah under the ‘new normal’ age of the coronavirus Read more Just what is normal let alone new normal? Making Aliyah brings about a new normal in itself along with recovery from the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs