Tishrei 14, 5781 , 02/10/20
MK Shelah: Too many things are hurting the protesters against Netanyahu
MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) responded to the attempted ramming during a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening. No one was injured and the driver was detained and released.
“This is no longer a coincidence. Too many violent things are hurting the protesters against Netanyahu. This is how it is when the Prime Minister and his henchmen sow incitement," Shelah said.
