22:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Under 400 COVID-19 patients from religious Zionist yeshivas Read more Association of Higher Yeshivot rejects claims they have similar percentage of coronavirus cases as haredi yeshivas. ► ◄ Last Briefs