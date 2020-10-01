'One more ruling like this and the Supreme Court will lose legitimacy'

Knesset member Osnat Mark (Likud) has blasted the Supreme Court's ruling to delay demolition of a terrorist murderer's home, the second such ruling in six weeks.

"Of course this is a temporary ruling," Mark said, "until sufficient time will elapse for the Supreme Court to come up with its absurd excuse that too much time has passed for the loss of a terrorist's house to deter further such acts.

The only loss we will experience is that of the morality of the Supreme Court. One more ruling like this and the Supreme Court will lose all legitimacy in the mind of the public," Mark concluded.