19:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Finance Minister to Hospitala: 'No doctor will be without a job' Finance Minister Yisrael Katz in a Zoom session with hospital administrators throughout the country promised that "no doctor will be without a job" as he has pledged full support of the hospitals' efforts in combating the pandemic.