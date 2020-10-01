|
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
5 Arabs suspected of illegal hunting arrested, guns confiscated
Five Arabs suspected of illegal hunting in Judea and Samaria have been arrested.
Carcasses of wild animals including gazelles, porcupines, and partridges have been discovered in freezers in the suspects' homes and guns found there have been confiscated.
The arrests were made through a coordinated effort by the Nature and Parks Authority and the IDF's border patrol unit.
