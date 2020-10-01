|
18:32
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Report: Head of Mossad visits Bahrain
Bahrain's government news agency has reported that the head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen paid a visit yesterday to Bahrain. The Mossad is the State of Israel's national intelligence agency.
During his visit, Cohen met with the head of Baharain's intelligency agency and with Baharain's national security adviser. The news report emphasized that the new peace agreement will enhance the stability and security of the entire region.
