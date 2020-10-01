Communications min. asks media to show travails of hospital patients

Communications Minister Yoav Handel has called upon the media to show the condition of hospital patients in order for the public to appreciate the seriousness of the coronavirus.

"The difficult sights of patients on ventilators and families who have lost their dear ones do not leave any doubts as to the severity of this crisis," Hendel said.

Hendel called upon the media to emulate the Italian model of exposing suffering patients to public view.

"Pictures of corona patients and victims are difficult to watch but they save lives and are therefore necessary," Hendel added.