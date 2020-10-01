17:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Ashkenazi thanks Pompeo for mediation efforts over maritime border Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenzi Ashkenazi has thanked Mike Pompeo for his efforts in spearheading talks with Lebanon on the maritime boundary issue. Ashkenazi issued the following statement in this regard.



"I would like to thank US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his staff for their dedicated efforts that have led to the beginning of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon on the demarcation of the maritime boundary. This is an important step that has come after three years of diplomatic contacts, and would not have been possible without US mediation. I believe that success in the talks will significantly contribute to the stability of the region and promote prosperity for the citizens of both Israel and Lebanon."