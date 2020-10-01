Lapid slams idea that ultra-orthodox have 'blood on their hands'

Chairman of the Yesh Atid leftist party slammed a statement by the far left Meretz party that "blood is on the hands of Deri and Litzman." Aryeh Deri (Shas) and Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) are leaders of ultra-orthodox parties.

"I have my own conflicts with Deri and Litzman but this announcement of Meretz is too much to take and without legitimacy," Lapid said.

"This is not what the State of Israel and the people of Israel need at this time. I strongly condemn this statement. We will not emerge from the current crisis with such an attitude," Lapid added.