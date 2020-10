16:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 118 Corona patients hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem 118 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. 62 of them are in intensive care and 17 of those are on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs