16:29
Reported
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Pompeo welcomes Israel-Lebanon talks on maritime border
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued the following statement regarding talks between Israel and Lebanon concerning their Mediterranean Sea boundary:
"We welcome today’s announcement by Israel and Lebanon on their agreement to begin discussions on the maritime boundary. This offers the potential for greater stability, security, and prosperity for citizens in both nations and for the entire region."
