'As long as ultra--orthodox in coalition, we will not vanquish corona'

Head of the Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party Avigdor Lieberman reacted to the news that forty percent of those newly infected with the coronavirus are ultra-orthodox with the following statement:

"Failure to properly address the corona crisis comes from pressure exerted by the ultra-orthodox parties on the government. This leads to one conclusion: as long as Shas and United Torah Judaism will be members of the coaltion government, we will not be able to vanquish the corona plague."