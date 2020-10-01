|
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Ultra-orthodox leader vows to be arrested rather than close synagogues
Head of Jerusalem's rabbinical court Rav Moshe Sternbach has declared that is ready to be arrested rather than close any synagogues despite the lockdown.
"We should not fear the government and synagogues must be kept open. We should not be afraid of jail. On the contrary, I am ready to be arrested," Sternbach said in an interview with Kehilah Kadisha, an ultra-orthodox newspaper.
