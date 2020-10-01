Israel and Lebanon to begin talks on border demarcation and water use

Israel and Lebanon have confirmed that talks on border demarcation and water use have begun.

Israel's Minister of Energy Yuval Steinetz issued the following statement: "Our goal is to end the dispute on the subject of border demarcation between Israel and Lebanon where water use is concerned in order to assist in the development of water resources for the benefit of all nations in the region."

Reuters has reported that Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that it is the desire of both Lebanon and Israel that the US act as mediator in this matter.