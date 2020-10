14:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 No decision reached yet on reopening of schools or yeshivas, says Gamzu Responding to a query as to whether yeshivas will be permitted to resume studies before schools, Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that it was too early to consider resumption of any form of learning, and that the right decision would be made by the right people at the right time. ► ◄ Last Briefs