Prof. Gamzu: I'll consider remaining at my post if Health Minister requests

Asked whether he would be willing to remain in his position beyond the three months originally agreed upon, Prof. Ronni Gamzu said he would consider it, if he was asked to do so by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

He added that if the government chose to appoint Moshe Bar Siman Tov, the former director-general of the Health Ministry during the first wave of the virus, as his replacement, then he was confident that he would prove "worthy of the position."